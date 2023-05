May 31, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Health Ministry has deployed several teams of doctors to Manipur with immediate effect.

Six teams, with four doctors each specialising in surgery, psychiatry, medicine, obsterics and gynaecology, paediatric, urology and emergency care will support the State to provide health facilities, that have been adversely impacted due to the ongoing strife in Manipur.

The teams consist of doctors from AIIMS Kalyani, AIIMS Guwahati and NEIGRIMS Shillong.