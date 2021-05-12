HC relief for hospital booked for ‘false’ oxygen shortage alarm

Hospital submits in court that in the wake of FIR lodged against it, it was not able to treat COVID-19 patients

A private hospital in Lucknow, which was booked on the charge of issuing a false alarm for oxygen shortage, has been granted interim protection from coercive action by the Allahabad High Court, which also sought a report from the district magistrate.

The hospital submitted in court that in the wake of the FIR lodged against it, its management was being subjected to harassment and it was not able to treat COVID-19 patients admitted there.

The court said that until it decided the matter on the question of a show cause notice issued to the hospital by the administration, the hospital’s reply and the action against it, “no coercive measures” should be taken against the hospital and its staff under the FIR.

A division bench of Justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar directed the DM Lucknow to file an affidavit in response to an intervention application filed by Sun Hospital, which said that though it had responded to the show cause notice before 5 p.m. on May 5, it did not receive any acknowledgment.

Lawyer for the hospital Amrendra Nath Tripathi submitted that on May 1 and 2, there was no supply of oxygen cylinders to the hospital by the district administration and “totally false statements” had been given about the supply of oxygen to the hospital by the DM.

Instead of considering the reply and verifying the facts, the DM rushed to lodge the FIR against the hospital, the lawyer said, adding that he was ready to show the inventory and stock register of the hospital regarding oxygen supply.

The FIR was lodged after the hospital had put up a notice saying it had a shortage of oxygen. The hospital was booked on the charge of creating “an atmosphere of fear” after the administration claimed it had sufficient stock of cylinders and was allegedly trying to hoard oxygen through pressure.

Notice on social media

The director of the hospital was booked under Sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 51 and 52 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Epidemic Diseases Act in the Vibhuti Khand police station. On May 3, the hospital allegedly put out a notice signed by its administrator, Udit Singhal, on social media asking the family members of patients who were on oxygen support to take their patients elsewhere. After repeated requests to the Chief Minister and the Central government “we are not able to get enough oxygen supply,” said the notice.

The Lucknow administration said they carried out an inspection at the hospital but found that it had sufficient supply of oxygen. In his police complaint, Suresh Pandey, Superintendent of CHC Chinhat, said it was found that the hospital had eight jumbo oxygen cylinders, two B-type filled cylinders and oxygen concentrators. Twenty-five COVID-19 patients were admitted in the hospital, 20 of whom were on oxygen support, said Mr. Pandey.

“After the examination from the medical point of view, it was established that the hospital had sufficient oxygen in proportion to the admitted patients,” the FIR said.

The official said that on May 1, when it had 18 patients, the hospital received 26 jumbo cylinders while on May 2, the number of patients was 17, it had got 58 jumbo cylinders.

The action against the hospital came after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent instruction to top officials to take action against hospitals if they found them to be reporting a scarcity of oxygen supply just to “create fear.”