HC dismisses plea seeking protection to live-in couple

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a petition seeking protection to a live-in couple, saying, “if such protection as claimed is granted, the entire social fabric of society would get disturbed”.

The petitioners, a 21-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl, had approached the court for protection of their ‘life and liberty’ from her relatives as they allegedly faced intimidation from her family since their elopement.

The single bench of Justice Anil Kshetarpal in his order said: “Petitioner no.1 is barely 18 years old whereas petitioner no.2 is 21 years old. They claim to be residing together in a live-in relationship and claim protection of their life and liberty from the relatives of petitioner no.1. In the considered view of this Bench, if such protection as claimed is granted, the entire social fabric of the society would get disturbed. Hence, no ground to grant the protection is made out.”