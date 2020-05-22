Other States

HC declines to stay conviction of former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda in coal scam case

Former chief minister of Jharkhand, Madhu Koda. File

Former chief minister of Jharkhand, Madhu Koda. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to stay the conviction of former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda in a coal scam saying it will not be apt to facilitate him to contest polls for any public office, till he is finally acquitted. Justice Vibhu Bakhru said the wider opinion was that persons charged with crimes ought to be disqualified from contesting elections to public offices and therefore, it would not be apt to stay Mr. Koda’s conviction to overcome the disqualification incurred by him.

Mr. Koda had moved the plea for stay of conviction to contest in the 2019 Jharkhand state assembly polls and the high court had reserved its verdict on his application on March 19.

“It would not be apposite to facilitate the appellant to contest elections for any public office, till he is finally acquitted,” the court said.

Mr. Koda was held guilty of corruption and conspiracy, by a trial court in 2017, in allocation of a Jharkhand-based coal block to Kolkata-based company Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL).

Senior advocate R.S. Cheema and advocate Tarannum Cheema, appearing for CBI, had opposed his plea for stay of conviction.

