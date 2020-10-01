Hathras gang rape | A blot on our society, says Priyanka Gandhi

She claimed that the victim did not die, she was killed by a cruel and insensitive Uttar Pradesh government.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in a video statement released on Wednesday evening, said the Hathras rape incident is a blot on our society, and the country will speak up against the injustice committed against the victim’s family.

“The bestiality faced by the innocent girl of Hathras is a blot on our society. I want to ask, is it a crime to be girl? Is it a crime to be a girl in a poor family? There was an attempt to cover up the whole incident and the girl was not given proper treatment... I want to say that Hathras’s Nirbhaya didn’t die, but was killed by a cruel government.” Ms. Gandhi said the victim was denied dignity even in death.

“What kind of a government is this? You think you can do anything and the country will just keep watching. You are wrong, as the country will speak up against the injustice committed by you. On behalf of the Congress, I stand with the demand for justice for the victim’s family,” she said. “The Constitution guarantees equal rights to everyone and we wont allow the BJP to violate the Constitution.”