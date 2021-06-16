Haryana to increase financial aid for welfare schemes

Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday gave nod to increase the rate of pension, allowance and financial assistance under the various social security schemes with effect from April 1, 2021.

An official statement said the financial assistance given under different schemes, which include the Old Age Samman Allowance Scheme, Haryana Pension to Widows and Destitute Women Scheme, Haryana Handicapped Persons Pension Scheme, Ladli Social Security Allowance Scheme, Haryana Allowance to Dwarfs Scheme and Haryana Allowance to Eunuchs Scheme has been increased from ₹2,250 to ₹2,500 per month.

The Cabinet, which was chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal, also decided to increase the financial assistance given under Destitute Children Scheme from ₹1,350 to ₹1,600 per month and the financial assistance given to Non-School Going Disabled Children has been increased from ₹1,650 to ₹1,950 per month scheme, added the statement.