Haryana to design good governance index on lines of Jammu and Kashmir

Govt working in direction of good governance by taking many crucial decisions, Chief Secretary says

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday said that the State, on the lines of Jammu and Kashmir, would design the District Good Governance Index, aimed at its all-round development.

“This will further ensure healthy competition with regard to development among the districts, which will result in enhancing the development index of the State. Thus, the State will be included among the leading States at the national level, said Mr. Kaushal, who presided over a meeting with regard to District Good Governance Index with the administrative officers here.

He stated that the 58 development indices prepared by the Jammu and Kashmir government on 10 sectors should be studied comprehensively and a district-specific index on the basis of geographical and cluster location of the State prepared. “These include Agriculture and Allied Sector, Commerce and Industry, Human Resource Development, Public Health, Civic Infrastructure and Facilities, Social Welfare and Development, Financial Inclusion, Justice and Public Security, Environment and Citizen Central Governance,” he observed.

The government was working in the direction of good governance by taking many crucial decisions, and it was being ensured that the welfare schemes reached the common man by providing online facilities through good governance. “The government has started the process of good governance for the convenience of the common people on the lines of the Government of India. Good Governance Day is also being celebrated in the State since 2014,” he added.