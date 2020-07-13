Haryana records 648 COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Haryana on Saturday recorded 648 COVID-19cases taking the tally of the cumulative cases to 20,582. It also reported seven deaths taking the tally to 297. The major chunk of the new cases, 170 and 110, were reported from Gurugram and Sonepat districts respectively. The active cases are 4,891 and 15,394 patients have so far been discharged, said a statement.
Punjab recorded 231 cases and reported eight more deaths taking the tally to 195, according to an official statement.
The number of positive cases has reached 7,587. The major chunk of the new cases, 77 and 55, were reported from Jalandhar and Patiala districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 2,352 and 5,040 patients have so far been cured.
