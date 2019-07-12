Haryana, Maharashtra bypolls: rolls’ revision from July 15

: Ahead of Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra later this year, election authorities in the States would revise the electoral rolls from July 15 in order to give those eligible another opportunity to enrol.

The Election Commission of India on Thursday wrote to the Chief Electoral Officers of the States on the schedule of the second special summary revision, saying the draft rolls would be published on July 15 and claims and objections could be filed from that date till July 30. After two special camps over the next two weekends (July 20-21 and July 27-28), the claims would be disposed off by August 13, ahead of publication of the final rolls on August 18.