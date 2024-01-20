GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Haryana leader Ashok Tanwar joins BJP

Tanwar joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership

January 20, 2024 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Ashok Tanwar joining BJP in the presence of Manohar Lal Khattar and Nayabsingh Saini (left) at BJP headquarters on January 20, 2024

Congress leader Ashok Tanwar joining BJP in the presence of Manohar Lal Khattar and Nayabsingh Saini (left) at BJP headquarters on January 20, 2024 | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar, who recently quit the Aam Aadmi Party, joined the BJP on January 20 as the ruling party looks to broaden its support base in the state with the induction of the Dalit leader.

Mr. Tanwar joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Mr. Tanwar quit the Congress in 2019 and joined AAP in 2022. In between, the former Lok Sabha MP had floated his party and even joined the Trinamool Congress for a brief period.

He resigned from AAP on Thursday, protesting its likely alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP is hopeful that Mr. Tanwar's joining will boost its efforts to consolidate its votes in the state where Jats are the most populous caste and are seen to be leaning towards the Congress in most parts.

Assembly polls are also due in Haryana later this year. The BJP has been in power in the state since 2014 with Mr. Khattar at the helm throughout the period.

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / Haryana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.