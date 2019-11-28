Haryana IAS officer Ashok Khemka shifted again

The Haryana government on Wednesday transferred 14 IAS officers, including bureaucrat Ashok Khemka, who has been posted as Principal Secretary of the Archaeological department. Mr. Khemka has been transferred nearly 50 times in his career.

He tweeted: “Again transferred. Again the same thing. Constitution Day was celebrated yesterday. Today, order and rules of Supreme Court were broken yet again. Few would be happy. As reached the last destination. Reward for honesty is humiliation.”

Mr. Khemka, who was posted for nearly eight months in the Science and Technology Department, has been now been posted as Principal Secretary, Archives, Archaeology and Museums Department.

Mr. Khemka came to limelight after he cancelled the mutation of a land deal between Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra’s company and real estate developer DLF.

The other officials who have been transferred include Sanjeev Kaushal, Additional Chief Secretary, Excise and Taxation and Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department, who has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department and Cooperation Department.

Pranab Kishore Das, Additional Chief Secretary, Mines and Geology Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

Alok Nigam, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department (Building and Roads) has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Wildlife Department and Medical Education.

Devender Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Civil Aviation, Industries and Commerce, Skill Development, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources.

Trilok Chand Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, New and Renewable Energy, Transport, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, New and Renewable Energy, Transport, Power, Employment, Works related to Implementation of Chief Minister announcements, Skill Development and Industrial Training and Member Secretary, Haryana Governance Reforms Authority.

Amit Jha, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education and Research Department has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Science and Technology Department and Advisor, Haryana Saraswati Heritage Board.

Siddhi Nath Roy, Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Supply and Consumer Affairs and Cooperation Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department.

Rajeev Arora, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare and Public Health Engineering Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Public Works (Building and Roads).

T.V.S.N. Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance and Planning Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Finance and Planning Department, Industries and Commerce and Civil Aviation Department.

Anurag Rastogi, Principal Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department.

Anand Mohan Sharan, Principal Secretary, Urban Local Bodies, Sports and Youth Affairs Departments, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Mines and Geology, Sports and Youth Affairs Department.

D. Suresh, Chief Administrator, Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran, has been posted as the Commissioner, Rohtak Division, Rohtak.

Pankaj Yadav, Commissioner, Rohtak Division, Rohtak, has been posted as Chief Administrator, Haryana Shaheri Vikas Pradhikaran.