Haryana govt. grants tax exemption to NCR taxis

The Haryana Cabinet on Wednesday decided to grant exemption in motor vehicle tax to auto rickshaws--taxis operating within NCR, as per contract carriage permit issued by National Capital Region States other than Haryana, under Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting, presided by Chief Minister Manohar Lal.

An official statement said the decision will lead to unrestricted and seamless travel of taxis and auto rickshaws in the NCR States and will provide better and efficient transport services to the general public in the NCR. At present auto rickshaws--taxis registered in Haryana and having contract carriage permits under the NCR Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement are not required to pay tax while entering and operating in the NCR States other than Haryana.

“The decision aims to grant similar exemption in the Motor Vehicle Tax by Haryana to the auto rickshaws--taxis operating within NCR as per contract carriage permits issued by National Capital Region States other than Haryana that is Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and NCT of Delhi. Hence, no tax will be charged from such vehicles of other NCR States having contract carriage permits under the NCR Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement while entering and operating in Haryana,” said the statement.