Haryana government to open schools from July

Traffic in full flow near Signature Tower in Gurugram district of Haryana on Thursday.

Traffic in full flow near Signature Tower in Gurugram district of Haryana on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: -

Buses started plying on inter-State routes from Wednesday

The Haryana government will reopen schools in a phased manner across the State from July.

From Wednesday, it resumed plying of buses on inter-State routes that were discontinued amid the lockdown following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Education Minister Kanwar Pal told reporters that the government will reopen schools from July and take feedback from teachers, parents and experts about holding classes in shifts, keeping in mind the norms of social distancing.

Phased opening

“First, Classes 10, 11 and 12 will be started in July, in the next phase Classes 6, 7, 8 and 9, and then Classes 1 to 5 will start. We will also run demo session of classes to see how social distancing will be ensured. We will come to know about any other possible problems that could be faced when the schools are open,” he said.

Mr. Pal said colleges and universities will open in August.

Menwhile, the State government has resumed inter-State public transport services and issued Standard Operating Procedures in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs regarding inter-State travel in buses.

Travel norms

An official statement said passengers intending to undertake inter-State travel must carry their proof of identity and tickets in either electronic mode or physical form.

Apart from this, the bus staff as well as passengers must have “Aarogya Setu” app downloaded in their mobile phones with all relevant details filled in.

State Transport Department Director General Virender Dahiya said on Wednesday that except for Delhi, bus services have been resumed and public transport services on most routes will be operational by Thursday.

