Haryana devises scheme to clear files quickly

To ensure that important government matters don’t get delayed owing to conflicting hierarchical and departmental priorities, the Haryana government has introduced a “Run Through Files” mechanism, which would be personally monitored by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

In a communication sent from the Chief Secretary office to all departmental heads and others concerned, instructions had been issued on the mechanism pertaining to urgent files.

“...State government has introduced a new provision of “Run Through Files’’ in the Centralised File Movement and Tracking Information System (CFMS) to ensure that these most important files do not suffer due to conflicting hierarchical and departmental priorities. A file shall be marked as Run Through Files only by the Chief Minister in the CFMS. Every file marked as RTF has to be cleared on priority greater than that is currently being accorded to the files marked top priority. At whichever level any contribution other than mere signing on the file is made, the same will also be uploaded on CFMS portal. A system generated SMS and email will automatically be sent on each downward or upward movement of the file,” said the communication letter sent by the Chief Secretary office to all departmental heads.

“..the movement of these files and time taken in clearing the file shall be personally reviewed by the Chief Minister and only he will be able to mark and close the file as ‘Run Through File’, Hence, the files, marked as RTF may be cleared on top most priority,” said the order.

Mr. Khattar had last month directed the Finance department to develop a mechanism for expeditious disposal of important files. He had also suggested to the officials to prepare a checklist of queries for the department concerned to facilitate quick disposal of important files by the Finance department and the Chief Minister’s Office.