Haryana Congress plans ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ to draw attention to peoples’ problems 

Haryana Congress leaders would meet people at Yamunanagar on April 2 under its ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’, a party campaign to capture the problems of the people and draw the State government’s attention towards the issues.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party government had failed to address the problems of the people, and hence as a responsible Opposition party, it was the Congress’s responsibility to go among the people and become its voice. “Under the ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ programme, which will be held on April 2 at Yamunanagar, we will interact with people — be they farmers, labourers, traders, workers, temporary government staff, transporters — and hear their issues and raise it before the government,” said Mr. Hooda.

Mr. Hooda said that every section of the State was troubled by the current government. “Today, rural Haryana is angry with the government due to forced imposed policy like e-tendering. Poor people are being deprived of government facilities and schemes due to family identity cards. Gram panchayats are the most basic unit of democracy, but the government wants to make them powerless. Through e-tendering, the government also wants to carry out scams in Panchayati Raj, like mining,” he said.

“During the tenure of the current government, the debt burden on the State is constantly increasing. From the formation of Haryana to the Congress government, there was a loan of ₹60 to 70 thousand crores on the State. But today it has increased to ₹3 lakh crores. If the liabilities of the government are added to it, then this figure becomes bigger,” he said.