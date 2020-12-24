Haryana Cabinet approves new Enterprises policy

It aims to attract investment over ₹1 lakh crore, generate 5 lakh jobs

The Haryana Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy 2020 with a purpose to establish the State as a competitive investment destination, achieve regional development and provide livelihood opportunities to its people through economic development.

The objective of the policy is to attract investment over ₹1 lakh crore and generate 5 lakh jobs in the State, said an official statement.

“The Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy, 2020 will focus on building a resilient economy on the back of robust industrial growth. The Policy envisages leveraging opportunities arising out of changes in global economic order and align industrial growth in the State with national initiatives such as ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission. The Policy takes cognisance of emerging trends in supply chain, electric mobility, agri-tech, green manufacturing and climate change and healthcare and pharma and other new avenues for growth,” said the statement.

The Cabinet, presided by Chief Minister Manohar Lal, also approved the implementation of Delhi-Panipat Corridor of Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS). “The total length of the Delhi-Panipat Corridor of RRTS is 103.02 km and it will have 17 stations including six in Delhi and 11 in Haryana. The construction and commissioning of the RRTS will be undertaken in two stages — Sarai Kale Khan to Murthal including Murthal Depot (58.28 Km); and Murthal to Panipat including Panipat Depot (44.74 Km),” it added.

The cabinet also decided to levy ‘Panchayat Tax’ on the consumption of electricity at the rate of 2% of the electricity bill for electricity consumed by any consumer apart from the government of India; or for construction, maintenance or operation of any railway by government of India; or by agriculture consumers, within the limits of gram panchayats in the State.