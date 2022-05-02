Other States

Haryana BJP MLA vows to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA Assem Goel from Ambala (City) in Haryana has vowed to make India a ‘Hindu’ nation.

At an event held by a social organisation in Ambala, amid sloganeering to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ (nation), Mr. Goel, along with other participants, was seen taking a pledge to make India a Hindu nation for whatever it takes.

On Monday, Mr. Goel told reporters that the vow taken by him at the event was in capacity as a ‘Hindu’ and not that as BJP MLA. He said that he was a proud Hindu and also favoured the Uniform Civil Code.

A screenshot of the viral video where editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News Suresh Chavhanke is seen administering a provocative oath in Ambala, Haryana.

A screenshot of the viral video where editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News Suresh Chavhanke is seen administering a provocative oath in Ambala, Haryana.

In a video that emerged on social media, at the event venue, a group of people can be seen taking the pledge for making India a Hindu nation. Raising their hands as an expression to support the oath, the people present there could be heard asserting that to ensure that India is declared as a Hindu nation, they will, if needed make or take sacrifice.

The oath also added that “..let our ancestors provide us the capability to accomplish our objective.”


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
state politics
hinduism
Bharatiya Janata Party
Haryana
India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 2, 2022 9:57:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/haryana-bjp-mla-vows-to-make-india-a-hindu-rashtra/article65375610.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY