Haryana BJP MLA vows to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’

Special Correspondent May 02, 2022 21:54 IST

Special Correspondent May 02, 2022 21:54 IST

In a video that emerged on social media, at the event venue, a group of people can be seen taking the pledge for making India a Hindu nation raising their hands in a familiar expression of support

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA Assem Goel from Ambala (City) in Haryana has vowed to make India a ‘Hindu’ nation. After his hate speech in Delhi, Owner of Sudarshan TV Suresh Chavhanke is making people take pledge in Ambala, "Hindustan ko Hindu Rashtra banane ke liye awaskhta padi toh hum balidaan denge, awaskhta padi toh lenge"

MLA @aseemgoelbjp7 seen taking pledge pic.twitter.com/WlG7mtvGLq — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 1, 2022 At an event held by a social organisation in Ambala, amid sloganeering to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ (nation), Mr. Goel, along with other participants, was seen taking a pledge to make India a Hindu nation for whatever it takes. On Monday, Mr. Goel told reporters that the vow taken by him at the event was in capacity as a ‘Hindu’ and not that as BJP MLA. He said that he was a proud Hindu and also favoured the Uniform Civil Code. A screenshot of the viral video where editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News Suresh Chavhanke is seen administering a provocative oath in Ambala, Haryana. In a video that emerged on social media, at the event venue, a group of people can be seen taking the pledge for making India a Hindu nation. Raising their hands as an expression to support the oath, the people present there could be heard asserting that to ensure that India is declared as a Hindu nation, they will, if needed make or take sacrifice. The oath also added that “..let our ancestors provide us the capability to accomplish our objective.”



