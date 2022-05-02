Haryana BJP MLA vows to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’
In a video that emerged on social media, at the event venue, a group of people can be seen taking the pledge for making India a Hindu nation raising their hands in a familiar expression of support
Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA Assem Goel from Ambala (City) in Haryana has vowed to make India a ‘Hindu’ nation.
At an event held by a social organisation in Ambala, amid sloganeering to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ (nation), Mr. Goel, along with other participants, was seen taking a pledge to make India a Hindu nation for whatever it takes.
On Monday, Mr. Goel told reporters that the vow taken by him at the event was in capacity as a ‘Hindu’ and not that as BJP MLA. He said that he was a proud Hindu and also favoured the Uniform Civil Code.
In a video that emerged on social media, at the event venue, a group of people can be seen taking the pledge for making India a Hindu nation. Raising their hands as an expression to support the oath, the people present there could be heard asserting that to ensure that India is declared as a Hindu nation, they will, if needed make or take sacrifice.
The oath also added that “..let our ancestors provide us the capability to accomplish our objective.”
