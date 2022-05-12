Gyanvapi mosque: Court rejects plea to change official, survey to be completed by May 17

PTI May 12, 2022 16:03 IST

The court also directed for the completion of the survey by May 17 and submission of its report, Abhay Nath Yadav, who is representing the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, said

Members of the Muslim community gather at the site during the survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex and Shringar Gauri Temple, in Varanasi, Saturday, May 7, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

A district court in Varanasi on May 12 rejected the plea to change the court-appointed advocate commissioner for conducting a video survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex and appointed two additional advocate commissioners to assist him. The court also directed for the completion of the survey by May 17 and submission of its report, Abhay Nath Yadav, who is representing the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, said. The court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar, which had also heard the matter relating to the opening of the two basements located inside the mosque complex for videography, delivered the verdict after hearing the arguments of both the sides. The Gyanvapi mosque management committee had filed an application seeking a replacement of court official Ajay Kumar Mishra, who was assigned to do the survey, claiming he was not impartial.



