Guwahati Airport employee sets new national record in walking

December 23, 2022 01:54 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST

: Ratul Kumar Jakharia, an employee of the Airports Authority of India posted at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati, set a new Indian record by walking 100 km in the shortest time.

His feat was acknowledged in the India Book of Records.

Mr. Jakharia had started walking at 4:03 am on November 7, 2022, from Azara police station on the western edge of Guwahati and returned to the same spot from Boko at 8:30 pm on the same day. Boko is about 60 km west of Guwahati.

The 55-year-old covered 100 km in 16 hours and 35 minutes.

“He is an example of fitness everyone should follow,” Snehasis Dutta, the chief operating officer of Guwahati International Airport Limited said while handing over the certificate for the new record to Mr. Jakharia.

The record holder is a member of the Azara Sports Club that encourages a fit and healthy life.