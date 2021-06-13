‘Gurugram best city to live in COVID times’

Gurugram is the most suitable city to live in during COVID-19 times considering factors such as population density, open area ratio and hospital infrastructure, said a report by Square Yards titled “Suitability Index: The COVID Perspective”.

The study throws light on the suitability of living and working in three prime cities in the country — Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram with respect to COVID-19.

The report says that factors such as population density, open area ratio and hospital infrastructure are far more important than the distance from work or affordability to decide where a homebuyer wants to live during COVID-19.

The localities in Gurugram’s East zone such as sectors 52-56, 58, 40-44, 30, 24-27 are found to be the most suitable for living as per the index.

As per the data, both Mumbai and Bengaluru offer only 1.3 and 0.30 hospitals per 10,000 people respectively, while Gurugram outshines both with 2.5 hospitals for every 10,000 people.

Number of cases

Mumbai had 13 of the total 24 wards severely affected with more than 50 cases per 10,000 people. In Gurugram, the North and East zones averaged 55 cases per sq km while in Bengaluru four zones of the total eight recorded more than 200 cases per sq km.