Gunmen in PPE suits rob bank in Baramulla

Gunmen wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) suits looted a bank in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, at least three gunmen wearing PPE suits barged into a J&K Bank branch at Khore Sherebad, Pattan, in Baramulla in the afternoon. Police said the armed security guard was injured in a scuffle with the gunmen.

The gunmen opened fire inside the bank and looted over ₹2 lakh, bank officials said. Police, however, said it was investigating and trying to ascertain the exact amount stolen.

Later, the gunmen fled in a car parked outside the bank.

