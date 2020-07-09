Gujarat’s Dahod Collector accused of asking guards to beat two government staff

Two government employees attached to the land records office in Gujarat’s Dahod have accused district Collector Vijay Kharadi of verbally abusing them and ordering his guards to beat them two days back.
Although Vijay Kharadi has claimed that no such incident took place, both the employees have sought advice from their superiors on whether they should lodge a complaint in this connection or not.
District Inspector of land records D.D. Patel and headquarters assistant Vimal Solanki said that the incident occurred on July 7 when the Collector allegedly misbehaved with them and asked his guards to attack them.
Following the alleged incident, Mr. Patel shot off a letter to Gujarat Settlement Commissioner and Director of Land Records, Harshad Patel, on the same day.
In the letter, Mr. Patel claimed that Kharadi’s guards picked him and Mr. Solanki “at gun point” from their office and took them to the Collector’s chamber, where Kharadi allegedly used derogatory language against them and verbally abused them without listening to them.
Mr. Patel further alleged that as directed by Vijay Kharadi, his guards “mercilessly thrashed” him and Mr. Solanki.
Mr. Patel and Mr. Solanki made videos of their injuries caused allegedly due to the attack and shared them with the media. Vijay Kharadi, however, claimed innocence.
“No such incident has happened. I just asked them to speed up the work. I did not order my guards to beat them,” the Collector said.
