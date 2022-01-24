Gujarat to depict British massacre of tribals

Its tableau will highlight a 1922 incident which was ‘worse than Jallianwala Bagh’

As the Centre and several States are trading allegations and counter-allegations over the tableaus to be displayed at the Republic Day parade in Delhi, the Gujarat government on Saturday announced the theme of the State’s tableau. It will be based on a incident of tribal massacre ‘worse than Jallianwala Bagh’ that occurred in the State around 100 years ago.

“Around 100 years ago, in Pal and Dadhvaav villages of North Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district, the Britishers massacred 1,200 tribals, an incident worse than Jallianwala Bagh. This Republic Day, the Gujarat government, through a tableau, will present this untold story of bravery and sacrifice of the tribals,” a State government release said.

According to the details, on March 7, 1922, Bhil tribal villagers in Sabarkantha district had gathered on the banks of Her river under the leadership of Motilal Tejawat, to protest against the land revenue system imposed by the British and the feudal lords.

Soldiers from Mewad Bhil Corps arrived at the site and under direction from its officer, Major H.G. Saturn, fired on the tribals. In the unprovoked firing 1,200 innocent tribal were killed, the release added.

“Like a battlefield, the entire area was filled with corpses. Two wells — Dhekhadiya and Dudhiya — were overflowing with the bodies of about 1,200 innocent tribals. Motilal Tejawat was shot twice, and his companions carried him away on a camel to the hill by the river,” stated the release.

It is claimed that the horrific incident, which took place just three years after Jallianwala Bagh, was forgotten but as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi had “brought this crucial chapter of history before the world.”