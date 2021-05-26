Gujarat to conduct Class 12 exams from July 1

The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced the schedule for Class 12 exams from July 1. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will conduct Class 12 exams as per the existing system, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama announced in Gandhinagar.

He said exams of the science and general streams would begin on July 1.

According to him, Part-I of the science stream would have multiple choice questions, and Part-II would have descriptive writing.

Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, only 20 students would be allowed to sit in a class while all SOPs about COVID-19 would be complied with.

As many as 6,83,000 students are set to appear for the exam. For GSEB students, a 100-mark exam will be conducted — multiple choice questions for 50 marks and subjective paper for 50 marks. This will be applicable for students of the science stream. However, students appearing for the arts stream will have to appear for a 100-mark subjective exam.

The Minister said the students would be allotted exam centres near their residence and all safety precautions would be followed at the exam centres.