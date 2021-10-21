Gujarat to achieve universal vaccination by year end: Government

So far 90% of eligible population covered with first dose, 47% with both doses

With 90% of its eligible population covered with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the Gujarat Government has set its sights on achieving universal vaccination by year end.

The State has so far covered nearly 47% eligible population with both the doses.

“Till 10 a.m. on Thursday, nearly 4.41 crore people which means around 90% of the eligible population, have received their first dose, while 2.35 crore have taken their second as well,” said Health Minister Rushikesh Patel.

As per the official figures, Gujarat has around 4.93 crore people above the age of 18 who are eligible to take the vaccine against the pandemic that has officially claimed 10,000 lives in the State but unofficial figures would likely to be in several lakhs during the two waves in 2020 and this year.

“At least 90% of the eligible population has been given the first dose, while nearly 47%, that is 2.32 crore, have been given the second dose. I urge people to come forward so that we will be able to vaccinate the entire eligible people to fight the disease,” Mr. Patel said.

According to him, Surat, Junagadh and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporations along with Ahmedabad, Junagadh, Mahisagar and Tapi districts have achieved 100% coverage of the first dose.

Additionally, around 15,500 villages have also achieved this milestone so far.

The Minister said the health authorities have been directed to accelerate the vaccination drive to reach the universal vaccination by the end of this year.

“We are planning to achieve 100% first dose coverage in the next 15 days. For that, we will ask the government hospitals and health centres to check if incoming patients are vaccinated or not. We have also asked the heads of government offices to ensure that all their staff are vaccinated.”

Trace and track people

The Health Department would also launch the trace and track people to give them their second jab.

“We have to ensure that people take both shots to make them fully protected against the virus. And for that, our Department will trace and track people who have taken the first dose but have not turned up for the second,” he said.