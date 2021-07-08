Other States

Gujarat suspends vaccination drive amid shortage of doses

People waiting at a vaccination centre in Tagore Hall after receiving a dose of the Covishield in Ahmedabad on July 6, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The Gujarat government has suspended vaccination drive on Thursday and Friday apparently due to shortage of doses. The government, however, has not spelt out the reason.

On Wednesday also, no jab was given as the State observed “Mamata Diwas” as part of the ongoing universal immunisation programme for pregnant women.

During the Mamata Diwas, healthcare workers check on pregnant women and administer them iron and vitamin tablets besides giving vaccine shots of BCG, polio and rubella to women, children and infants, according to the government.

According to sources, the vaccine stock has not been replenished by the Centre.


Printable version | Jul 8, 2021 9:40:46 PM

