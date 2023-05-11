Gujarat reeling under heatwave  

May 11, 2023 04:14 am | Updated 04:14 am IST - AHMEDABAD

With mercury touching 43 degree Celsius, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has issued an orange alert, asking citizens to stay indoors and remain hydrated for the next three days.

The temperature on Wednesday was 43 degree Celsius and is likely to touch 44 degree by May 12.

“It’s heatwave in the city as per the Met department’s bulletin. The people should not venture out and remain hydrated,” said a press release by the civic body.

Other parts of the State like Surendranagar, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Bhuj, Vadodara and parts of Central Gujarat also recorded 42 degree temperature.

Meanwhile, the hospitals and health centres of the civic body are getting patients with heatstroke and dehydration particularly from the lower income groups who have to work under the sun during the day.

“There is a rise in the patients affected by heat-related syndromes like vomiting and stomach ache,” a medical practitioner from the municipal-run hospital said.

In Rajkot and Vadodara also, the civic bodies have asked the citizens to remain indoors from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Usually in the month of May, Gujarat witnesses heat waves across the State.