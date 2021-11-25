Gujarat holds out sops for investors in Dholera

Tenth edition of Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in January 2022

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is considering granting special incentives to attract investors to Dholera, being touted by the State as the country’s largest greenfield special investment region.

In the national capital to announce the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in January 2022, Mr. Patel said the State expects some of the world’s largest companies to attend the summit, which has evolved into ‘a global platform’ from the time it was conceptualised by then Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

“This summit will be the biggest event after the pandemic and different from all the earlier such meets held even before the pandemic,” said Rajiv Kumar Gupta, additional chief secretary of Gujarat, noting that roadshows are being held across the country and in several locations in the U.S., Europe and the Far East.

Prime Minister Modi will be in Gandhinagar on January 10 to inaugurate the investor meet, which had fructified into 28,360 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) being signed with investors at its last iteration in 2019.

Mr. Gupta said the State had recently amended its industrial policy to allow companies to lease land for 50 years at just 6% of the prevailing market rate, instead of going for outright purchase of land.

“A relocation subsidy is also being offered for industries moving to the State from other locations and the Chief Minister himself is evaluating a new incentive policy for investments in Dholera, which is spread over 900 square kilometres with great connectivity infrastructure,” he said.

The CM said that all the buildings in the Dholera industrial area will be platinum-rated green buildings. An area of 500 acres has been earmarked for defence production within the investment region.