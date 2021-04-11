Gujarat High Court takes suo motu cognisance of COVID-19 upsurge in State

The court cites media reports of the COVID crisis in hospitals and lists matter for urgent hearing on Monday morning

Citing media reports of shortage of beds, oxygen supply, testing facility and medicines as the COVID-19 pandemic grips the State with soaring cases and deaths, the Gujarat High Court on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of the worsening situation and listed the matter for urgent hearing on Monday morning.

Chief Justice Vikram Nath in his oral order on Sunday said,“The newspapers, news channels are flooded with the harrowing tales, unfortunate and unimaginable difficulties, unmanageable conditions of the infrastructure, the shortfall and the deficit of not only testing, availability of beds, ICU, but also supply of oxygen and the basic medicines like Remdesivir, etc.”

“Had it been stray news here and there, I could have ignored it but the volume of reports in the leading newspapers having nation-wide circulation cannot be ignored. It is the time that the Court must intervene,” he noted, listing the matter for urgent hearing in a sou motu public interest litigation on Monday morning.

Based on the local media reports about long queues outside the hospitals for getting Remdesivir injections, stories about waiting period at crematoriums and people struggling to get hospital beds, the Chief Justice has directed the court registry to register a new suo motu PIL and list it before the bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice BD Karia.

The new PIL has been registered under the tittle “In Re: Uncontrolled Upsurge and Serious Management Issues in COVID Control.”

It may be noted that earlier also, the HC had suggested to the State authorities of imposing a lockdown to break the chain as the State is witnessing upsurge in cases and deaths.

On Sunday, the State recorded 54 deaths and 5469 cases as the virus is raging in main cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara where the oxygen supply is rapidly depleting and shortage of remdesivir injections have been national headlines.