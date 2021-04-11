Other States

Gujarat High Court takes suo motu cognisance of COVID-19 upsurge in State

Relatives and family members lift a coffin for burial of a person, who died due to the coronavirus disease, at a graveyard in Ahmedabad, Sunday, April 11, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Citing media reports of shortage of beds, oxygen supply, testing facility and medicines as the COVID-19 pandemic grips the State with soaring cases and deaths, the Gujarat High Court on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of the worsening situation and listed the matter for urgent hearing on Monday morning.

Chief Justice Vikram Nath in his oral order on Sunday said,“The newspapers, news channels are flooded with the harrowing tales, unfortunate and unimaginable difficulties, unmanageable conditions of the infrastructure, the shortfall and the deficit of not only testing, availability of beds, ICU, but also supply of oxygen and the basic medicines like Remdesivir, etc.”

“Had it been stray news here and there, I could have ignored it but the volume of reports in the leading newspapers having nation-wide circulation cannot be ignored. It is the time that the Court must intervene,” he noted, listing the matter for urgent hearing in a sou motu public interest litigation on Monday morning.

Based on the local media reports about long queues outside the hospitals for getting Remdesivir injections, stories about waiting period at crematoriums and people struggling to get hospital beds, the Chief Justice has directed the court registry to register a new suo motu PIL and list it before the bench of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice BD Karia.

The new PIL has been registered under the tittle “In Re: Uncontrolled Upsurge and Serious Management Issues in COVID Control.”

It may be noted that earlier also, the HC had suggested to the State authorities of imposing a lockdown to break the chain as the State is witnessing upsurge in cases and deaths.

On Sunday, the State recorded 54 deaths and 5469 cases as the virus is raging in main cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara where the oxygen supply is rapidly depleting and shortage of remdesivir injections have been national headlines.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Sharad Pawar to undergo surgery on April 12

Freedom fighter’s divorced daughter having no income entitled to his pension: Calcutta HC

Pradyot Manikya, who led the newly formed Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), to victory, grabbing 18 out of the 28 seats, in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections.

Fledgling TIPRA changes political equations in Tripura

Coronavirus | Decision on lockdown in two-three days, says Maharashtra Health Minister

Coronavirus | Himachal makes COVID-19 negative report must for entry

Lighthouses in Odisha hold huge tourism potential

Gauhati High Court clears man of foreigner tag under NRC

Coronavirus | Maharashtra Congress slams PM's ‘Vaccine festival’ amid shortage of doses in State

Coronavirus | Amid lockdown talk, migrant movement spikes on Mumbai-Agra road in Indore

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Bengal BJP president warns of more Sitalkuchi-like shootings, draws condemnation

Coronavirus | U.P. to shut schools, coaching centres till April 30

CBI questions staffers of Anil Deshmukh

7 policemen suspended over lynching of Bihar SHO in Bengal

COVID-19 wreaking havoc on Indian lives due to Modi govt’s policies: Congress

Coronavirus | Remdesivir shortage in Nagpur; Gadkari dials Sun Pharma chief

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Cooch Behar incident result of conspiracy hatched by BJP to intimidate voters, says Mamata

Coronavirus | Over 200 Delhi jail inmates vaccinated, no adverse events reported

West Bengal Elections | Cooch Behar killings turning point, BJP to be routed from north Bengal: Bimal Gurung

Assam Assembly Elections | Now, BPF sends its candidates abroad

U.P. panchayat polls: BJP withdraws candidature of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's wife
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 11, 2021 10:47:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/gujarat-high-court-takes-suo-motu-cognisance-of-covid-19-upsurge-in-state/article34297158.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY