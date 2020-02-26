Gujarat Budget: No new taxes, focus on education and health

With an eye on district panchayats and municipal elections to be later this year, the Gujarat government on Wednesday presented its annual Budget sans any new taxes. Finance Minister Nitin Patel provided a healthy allocation of ₹31,955 crore for education, ₹11,243 crore for health, and ₹7,423 crore for the agriculture sectors.

The ₹2,17,287-crore Budget for the next fiscal has overall surplus estimates of ₹275 crore. Mr. Patel has proposed to reduce electricity duties for shops and offices, cold storages, religious places and dharmshalas, giving benefits of ₹320 crore to them.

Size increases

According to Mr. Patel, of the total budget of ₹2,17,287 crore, the developmental expenditure is expected to be ₹1,33,283 crore and non-developmental expenditure at ₹80,400 crore. The size of the Budget for the next fiscal indicates an increase of ₹12,472 crore over the previous one.

Mr. Patel told the House in his Budget speech that the main focus had been placed on social sectors like health, education, water management, animal husbandry, rural and urban development, agriculture, and overall social development.

In education, ₹650 crore will be spent in building 7,000 new class rooms in primary schools in rural areas, while a new Department for Defence Studies will be set up with the Defence Research and Development Organisation in Gujarat University.

From the allocations for the Heath Department, ₹450 crore has been earmarked for the Centrally sponsored Ayushman Bharat scheme, and ₹27 crore to purchase 150 new ambulances.

Tribal welfare

For women and child development, a provision of ₹3,150 crore has been made in the Budget, with more focus on eradication of malnutrition in rural areas, particularly in the tribal belt in the State. A provision of ₹2,675 crore for tribal development, and ₹4,321 crore for the Social Justice and Empowerment Department has been made.

“No new tax is being imposed while the State is increasing its developmental expenditure in the Budget,” Mr. Patel told media persons after presenting the Budget. He added that ₹13,440 crore had been earmarked for urban development and ₹9,091 crore for rural development and rural housing.