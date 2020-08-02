Gujarat appoints new police chiefs in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara

A day after the appointment of Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Ashish Bhartiya as DGP of the State, the Gujarat government late on Friday night carried out a large-scale reshuffle in the State police set up by appointing new police chiefs in three cities: Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara.
A 1987 batch IPS Sanjay Srivastava, who was recently promoted to the DG rank, has been appointed as new Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad. Mr. Srivastava is currently posted as DG of State intelligence and CID (crime).
In Surat, the State government has appointed Ajay Kumar Tomar, a 1989 batch IPS of Gujarat cadre, as Commissioner of Police. Mr. Tomar has been moved out from Ahmedabad where he was special Commissioner of Police (crime branch).
Incumbent Police Commissioner of Surat R.B. Brahmbhatt has been shifted to Vadodara as Commissioner in place of Anupam Singh Gahlaut, a 1997 batch IPS, who has been brought to the State capital Gandhinagar as Inspector General (IG) of State intelligence.
A 1985 batch IPS T.S. Bisht has been made DG of CID (crime) and Railways.
The transfer orders issued on Friday late night include as many as 74 IPS officers in the State. Besides top cops in the three cities, around a dozen SPs of different districts have been reshuffled.
Also included in the transfers are range IG of Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and border range Kutch.
