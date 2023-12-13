HamberMenu
Gujarat AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani resigns from Legislative Assembly

“Bhupendra Bhayani handed over his resignation letter to Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary in Gandhinagar in the morning of December 12,” an official said

December 13, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI

In a jolt to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat, party MLA Bhupendra Bhayani, on December 12, resigned as member of the State Legislative Assembly.

Also read: AAP loses all seats in polls, gets fewer votes than NOTA

“Mr. Bhayani, who represented Visavadar seat in Junagadh district, handed over his resignation to Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary in Gandhinagar in the morning of December 12,” an official said.

In his resignation letter, which was circulated on social media, Mr. Bhayani, who also goes by the name Bhupat Bhayani, said he is resigning as an MLA, but did not mention any reason behind the decision. "The Speaker has accepted Bhayani's resignation," Gujarat Assembly Secretary DM Patel said.

Mr. Bhayani was one of the five MLAs of the AAP elected in the last year's State polls, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won with a thumping majority by bagging 156 seats in the 182-member Assembly. It was the first time that the AAP won in the Assembly polls in Gujarat.

