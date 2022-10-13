Ground water scheme being linked with other segments in Rajasthan

Chief Secretary Usha Sharma said that the Atal Bhujal Yojana, supported by the Centre and the World Bank, would be operative till 2025

An ambitious scheme for checking the decline in ground water level, operative in 38 panchayat samitis of 17 districts in Rajasthan, is being connected with agriculture, forestry and water harvesting works for capacity enhancement. The scheme has been implemented in the State with the participation of local communities. Chief Secretary Usha Sharma said here on Wednesday that the Atal Bhujal Yojana, supported by the Centre and the World Bank, would be operative till 2025 and would play a significant role in ground water management through convergence with other ongoing schemes. Ms. Sharma reviewed the scheme’s progress in the presence of officers of the Union Jal Shakti Ministry. A presentation on the scheme highlighted the work done for institutional reforms, capacity enhancement, installation of rain gauges, field-testing kits and water level indicators, piezometer manufacturing, the use of telemetric digital water level recorders and water flow meters.



