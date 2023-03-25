HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Green and clean cities identified as urban employment scheme’s theme

It is for providing economic support to the poor and needy families living in cities; work under the scheme is being provided on demand for 100 days in a year

March 25, 2023 05:47 am | Updated 05:47 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress government in Rajasthan has identified green and clean cities as the theme for its ambitious urban employment guarantee scheme, which was launched in September 2022 for providing economic support to the poor and needy families living in cities. The work under the scheme is being provided on demand for 100 days in a year.

The Collectors displayed the urban beautification works done in the municipal areas of their respective districts at a meeting here over the weekend. More than 3.5 lakh people across the State have got themselves registered under the scheme and the job cards have been issued to almost all of them.

Providing employment

Named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the scheme is providing employment in the segments such as environment and water conservation, cleanliness and sanitation, stopping defacement of property and heritage conservation. Chief Secretary Usha Sharma said at the meeting that the works for tree plantation, cleaning of ponds and garbage collection would be taken up by those hired under the scheme.

Ms. Sharma also reviewed the progress of allotment of land for establishment of the institutions, about which an announcement was made in the 2023-24 State Budget. Of the 1,129 cases of land allotment, the process has been completed in 630 cases, while over 590 alternative buildings have been identified across the State for setting up the offices of new institutions.

Related Topics

Rajasthan / Jaipur / employment

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.