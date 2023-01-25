Govt. pushing Haryana backward, weakening Panchayat Raj: Hooda  

January 25, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST

CHANDIGARH

Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party-Jannayak Janta Party, accusing it of pushing Haryana backward on all parameters of development.

“Haryana was number one in per capita income, per capita investment, employment generation and development in 2014 when the Congress was in power but the BJP has made it number one in unemployment, corruption and crime,” said Mr. Hooda here at a press meet, along with Congress State president Chaudhary Udaybhan.

Mr. Hooda said the government is weakening the Panchayati Raj system by enforcing the e-tendering on ‘sarpanches’(head of panchayat). “The government’s negative attitude towards ‘panchayats’ and villages became evident when it repeatedly postponed elections. Eventually, elections were held on the orders of the court. But now the government does not want to allow them to work,” . So, they were caught in the web of e-tendering. Similarly, PRI grants are also not being given for the last two years,” he alleged.

Shortage of teachers

He also accused the government of ignoring the education sector, saying there is an acute shortage of teachers in schools as well as in colleges. He demanded quick and transparent recruitment of vacant posts.

Mr. Hooda also demanded compensation for the mustard farmers who, he said, were facing the brunt of the weather. “Up to 60% of the mustard crop has been damaged due to frost. But till now no step has been taken by the government for special ‘girdawari’ (survey) and compensation,” he said. He also demanded the government to increase the rate of sugarcane.

Mr. Hooda demanded an impartial inquiry into the allegations levelled by the wrestlers against the wrestling association and its president. Sharing details of Congress’ ‘Hath se Hath Jodo’ campaign, Mr. Udaybhan said the party is going to run the campaign in Haryana from January 26, for two months.