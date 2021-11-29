Other States

Govt. can’t function in Uddhav’s continued absence, says Patil

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil. File photo  

The Maharashtra Government cannot keep functioning in the face of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s continuing absence, said BJP State president Chandrakant Patil while expressing dissatisfaction over no appointment of Speaker in the Assembly in 10 months.

Mr. Thackeray, who has been recuperating following a cervical spine surgery, has been conducting business of the State virtually. The Chief Minister’s indisposition has sparked speculation of a possible change in the State’s leadership.

‘No way to function’

While refusing to directly comment on this, Mr. Patil said this was not the way in which the State Government ought to function.

“While I pray for Mr. Thackeray’s speedy recovery, a State cannot be run in this fashion… He has not handed over his post to anyone else and the CM’s work has been stalled for the last 19 days. The Assembly has not had a Speaker for the last 10 months. That is not how the Government works,” said the BJP State chief.

Stating that if a Chief Minister was unwell for even three days, the work ought to be handed over to a “caretaker”, Mr. Patil questioned why Mr. Thackeray was conducting the Cabinet virtually.

“Why has the upcoming winter session of the State Legislature been curtailed to just five days? As it is, we have not had too many sessions owing to the pandemic. Why is the session not being held in Nagpur [traditional place of the winter session] but in Mumbai? Who will sign important papers?” he asked.

Chastising the MVA government for its alleged failures in the last two years, Mr. Patil said the State administration had “completely collapsed”.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Odisha’s sex ratio at birth slides

Special camps to help augment income of BPL families in Haryana

U.P. polls: RLD identifies 32 seats to contest in partnership with SP

Follow rules to stave off lockdown, warns Uddhav

Trinamool’s mission Meghalaya began in 2004

Centre must introduce law to guarantee MSP for farmers: Rakesh Tikait

Prohibitory orders in Mathura after right wing threats

Stories of a syncretic past from Kolkata’s synagogues
Rajeev Bhatt

U.P. Teacher Eligibility Test cancelled after paper leak, CM Adityanath says NSA will be invoked against culprits

Omicron variant | Centre urges States to step up testing facilities

MVA Govt. completes two years, CM Uddhav Thackeray says it turned ‘COVID-19 crisis into opportunity’

Punjab Assembly election | Channi wants ‘wipeout’ of AAP, SAD in upcoming polls

Rani Kamalapati was married to Muslim man, BJP renamed railway station after her to mislead people: Congress MP

Around 70% of MoUs inked at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit get fructified: Chief Secretary

Three detained in Jharkhand for 'attacking' Kashmiri traders, 'forcing' them to chant Jai Shri Ram

TMC claims hollow, civic poll results proved people of Tripura have faith in BJP: Dilip Ghosh

Pre-poll violence: Gunmen fire at house of likely candidate’s brother in Manipur

NGT slaps ₹2 crore fine on company for changing course of a natural water channel in Odisha

18 killed in road accident in West Bengal's Nadia district; Modi, Shah, Mamata condole loss of lives

BJP registers landslide win in Tripura civic elections
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2021 3:17:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/govt-cant-function-in-uddhavs-continued-absence-says-patil/article37744445.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY