Governor, Bengal govt. lock horns over appointment of administrators for KMC

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a fresh tussle between the Trinamool Congress government and the Raj Bhavan came to the fore on Thursday over the appointment of the Board of Administrators (BoA) to supervise the functioning of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to social media citing Article 167 and said under the Article it was the “duty of the Chief Minister to furnish information to Governor”. Highlighting that the order appointing a BoA has huge ramifications, Mr. Dhankar said the order is in his name but he is not aware. “No consultation or information. Where are we are heading!” he asked.

On Wednesday, the State government appointed the BoA to supervise the functioning of the Corporation (KMC) as the five-year term of its elected members had ended on Thursday. The State Election Commission has deferred the civic body elections due to the pandemic. KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim was appointed Chairman to be assisted by Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh and a dozen Trinamool councillors.

“The Chief Secretary may be called upon to urgently forward the notification dated May 6 as also the entire decision-making process, including the authority that has taken this decision,” a press statement from the Raj Bhavan quoted the Governor. The Governor also pointed out that the notification should be immediately made available to him.

The Trinamool Congress ( TMC) came up with strong rebuttal. Minister and Mayor Firhad Hakim said the decision to have a public representative to head the BoA was in the best interests of the people in the present times. TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee likened the Raj Bhavan to a “post office”.

“Hon’ble Governor, how many executive orders, earlier, reached to your office? Have you ever ascertained? This time why have you have become overenthusiastic? Do not be over jealous. Jagdip Dhankar sab, you are mere post office,” Mr. Banerjee tweeted.

CPI(M) leader, Rajya Sabha MP and well known lawyer Bikash Bhattacharya said it was a matter of “constitutional courtesy” that the Governor be informed about the decisions taken the State government. However, Mr. Bhattacharya said the Governor going public with his remarks was not desirable.