Government resolution on private school fees struck down by Gujarat High Court

The Gujarat High Court on Friday struck down a clause in a State government resolution which asked self-financed schools not to collect fees while they remain closed.
The government resolution (GR) by the State education department was issued on July 16, and it was challenged in HC by Federation of Self Financed Schools, which claimed they were conducting online classes since June and staff and teachers’ salaries had to be paid.
On Friday, the bench set aside that particular clause in the GR and directed the government and school federation to sit together and find an amicable solution on the fee issue.
While hearing the petition earlier on Thursday, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JB Pardiwala had questioned the state government’s logic behind such a directive to schools.
Since other PILs are also linked with this petition, it is expected that a detailed order will be issued soon.
Schools had stopped online classes for three days after the GR came out but then restarted it saying they would abide by the HC order.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath