Goa Speaker accepts merger of State Congress Legislative Party into BJP

PTI September 15, 2022 12:14 IST

The moves comes after the 8 MLAs who joined BJP, passed a resolution in this regard.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and BJP Goa president Sadanand Shet Tanavade with eight Congress MLAs who joined the party, in Panaji, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Thursday, September 15, 2022 said he had accepted the merger of the state Congress Legislature Party (CLP) into the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. He went through a letter submitted by Congress MLAs and found that they have required numbers, he told reporters. Eight out of 11 Congress MLAs on Wednesday passed a resolution to merge the legislature party into the BJP.



