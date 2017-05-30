Goa plans fine on plastic bags soon

To tackle the menace of garbage and litter in public places, the Goa government will impose a fine of ₹500 from July to implement a ban on buying and selling of plastic bags below 50 microns.

Talking to The Hindu after a public function, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Tuesday that the fine will be subsequently raised to ₹5,000 depending upon the success or otherwise of the ban’s implementation with the lower fine.

Garbage collection

He further said that the government has decided to ban plastic bags below 50 microns in the tourist State. Simultaneously, the government will start workstations for garbage collection on highways.

The Goa government in the past had banned plastic bags below 40 microns, which is still in operation. Mr. Parrikar said that apart from litter in public places, thin plastic has a tendency to cause flooding by choking drains, is easily transported by wind and water, and increases the flooding of public places during rains.