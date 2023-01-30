HamberMenu
Goa government won't compromise on Mahadayi issue: CM Sawant

Goa and neighbouring Karnataka have been engaged in a tussle over sharing of the river water for several years

January 30, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - Panaji

PTI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant speaks during the Winter Session of Goa Legislative Assembly, in Porvorim, on Jan. 18, 2023.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant speaks during the Winter Session of Goa Legislative Assembly, in Porvorim, on Jan. 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on January 30 said there will no be compromise on the Mahadayi issue and that his government was working to protect the river water from being diverted.

Goa and neighbouring Karnataka have been engaged in a tussle over sharing of the river water for several years. Goa has often accused Karnataka of proceeding unilaterally in the matter by ignoring pacts.

Opposition parties in Goa on January 28 sought the resignation of CM Sawant over the comment of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the Mahadayi river water dispute between Karnataka and Goa had been resolved.

Speaking to reporters here on January 30, Mr. Sawant said Goa has a strong legal standing in the Supreme Court on the issue.

"There will be no compromise on it and the government has been working to protect the Mahadayi river water from being diverted," he said.

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jana Sankalp Yatre' in Belagavi in Karnataka on January 28, Union minister Amit Shah said, "I want to tell you (people) that the BJP, by resolving the long-standing dispute between both States, has given Mahadayi water to Karnataka and, thereby, ensured farmers in several districts here are benefited." The opposition parties have criticised the BJP-led government over the statement.

The Congress, Goa Forward Party, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress have demanded CM Sawant's resignation on the issue.

