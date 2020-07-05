Other States

Goa Councillor dies of COVID-19

Pascoal D’Souza had tested positive for coronavirus last month.

A 72-year-old Councillor of the Mormugao Municipal Council in Goa died due to COVID-19 on July 5, a State Health department official said.

Pascoal D’Souza had tested positive for coronavirus last month following which he was admitted to Margao-based ESI Hospital, a specially designated facility for COVID-19 patients.

He succumbed to the viral infection on July 5, the official said.

Mr. D’Souza represented a ward in Mangor Hill area, which has been declared as a containment zone after more than 200 people there tested positive for coronavirus.

With the Councillor’s death, the overall toll in the coastal State has reached seven.

Till July 4, the State reported 1,684 COVID-19 cases.

