Goa budget session to be held from today

The Opposition is set to raise burning issues like the new citizenship law, proposed country-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and “diversion” of the Mahadayi river water by Karnataka in the Budget session of the Goa Assembly, which will begin on Monday.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will table the State budget on February 6.

The Opposition comprising Congress had announced that they would raise issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC and diversion of the Mahadayi river water by the neighbouring State during the five-day-long session.

In the House of 40, the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has 27 MLAs. The party-led government enjoys support of two Independent MLAs and an Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator. Among the remaining 10 MLAs, five are from the Congress, three from the Goa Forward Party, one from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and an Independent.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said his first ever Budget would be on the lines of the Union Budget tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

Various industrial bodies, including the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), have suggested various measures to boost the sagging revenue, which has taken a hit due to suspended mining operations.

GCCI president Manoj Caculo identified agriculture and revival of sick industries as the key thrust areas for the government to bring the economy back on track.

A special one-day session of the Assembly was held on January 7 to ratify the amendment bill that extends reservations to Scheduled Castes and Tribes in the Lok Sabha and Assemblies by another 10 years.