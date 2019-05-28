Goa Assembly back to its full strength

Four newly-elected legislators, who won the recently held Assembly bypolls, were administered Oath by acting Speaker Michael Lobo at a brief ceremony at the State Secretariat in Panaji on Tuesday.

With the induction of these MLAs, the Goa Legislative Assembly has attained its full strength of 40.

Three BJP members Subhash Shirodkar, Dayanand Sopte and Joshua D'Souza were elected from Shiroda, Mandrem and Mapusa constituencies, respectively, during the bypolls held on April 23, alongwith the general elections.

Congress member Atanasio Monserrate was elected from Panaji, the seat which was previously held by former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. Panaji bypoll was held on May 19.

The ruling BJP now has 17 MLAs in the House and enjoys the support of three MLAs from Goa Forward party, three Independent MLAs and one MLA from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

The Opposition comprises 15 Congress MLAs and one legislator from the Nationalist Congress Party.