Give BJP a majority in next Assembly election, says Manipur Speaker

Yumnam Khemchand said the party would provide a corruption-free government.

Manipur Speaker Yumnam Khemchand on Friday appealed to the people to give a majority to the BJP in the coming Assembly election so that the party could form a Ministry on its own and provide a corruption-free government. He was speaking briefly in the flag-hoisting function at his home in the Singjamei constituency.

The BJP has started a “my home, BJP home” campaign with a view to securing an absolute majority in the election. He said, “In the last election, the BJP got 21 seats in the 60-member House. The party had to join hands with other parties to form the coalition Ministry. There had been occasions when the BJP had taken some steps that looked like compromising party discipline and ideology to steady the boat”. He also appreciated the statement of party president A. Sharda that her party would get 40 seats.

Though the election is speculated to be held in March next year and the Election Commission of India is yet to announce the schedule, most of the political parties had started electioneering. There have been violent clashes in some parts where even guns and bombs were used. So far nobody has been arrested in this connection.

BJP leader in charge of Manipur S. Patra said that the party would visit all houses to meet the people. Leaflets listing the achievements of the BJP-led government would be distributed.