Girl found dead, family alleges rape in U.P.’s Bhadohi district

A 14-year-old Dalit girl is suspected to have been raped before being murdered in Bhadohi district, police said on Thursday.

Also read: Two held on charge of rape and murder of woman in U.P.’s Balrampur

“Her head had been smashed with bricks,” said SP Bhadohi Ram Badan Singh. While the family suspect that she was raped, police are waiting for the autopsy report to issue a confirmation.

“It could be rape. Because there could not be any other reason for killing her. She could not have had animosity with anyone. But final confirmation would be done after autopsy,” said the officer.

A case under murder was registered and search is on for the suspects, said Bhadohi police.