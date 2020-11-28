Girl dies after slap by father during tuition

A six-year-old girl died after she was slapped by her father, who was angry that she was not paying attention to her studies, in Odisha’s Koraput district.

The victim, Nisharani Pangi, student of an English medium school at Semiliguda, was studying from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bangru Pangi, a farmer, had taken his daughter to one of his houses closer to his farm near Taupadar village on November 21. He slapped her hard in a bout of anger and the kid fell unconscious. He tried to revive her immediately, but failed,” said Bijay Majhi, inspector in charge of Pottangi police station.

The man took the help of his friend to dispose of the body. They buried her near Deomali Mountain. Upon returning to the village, he told his family that his daughter was missing.

Bangru also joined family members and villagers in a frantic search for the girl. After two days, on November 24, the father lodged a missing person complaint. After searching for two days, the Pottangi police began suspecting the father. On persistent questioning, Bangru confessed to his crime. He was taken into custody on Friday.