Other States

Gian Chand Gupta new Haryana Speaker

more-in

Name proposed by CM Khattar

BJP MLA Gian Chand Gupta was unanimously elected Speaker of the Haryana Assembly on Monday.

The Panchkula MLA’s name was proposed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

In the Assembly election, Mr. Gupta defeated Congress’s Chander Mohan Bishnoi, the son of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

Earlier, Protem Speaker Raghubir Singh Kadian administered oath to Mr. Khattar, Mr. Chautala and other legislators.

In the 90-member Assembly, the strength of BJP is 40, its ally Jannayak Janta Party 10, Independents seven, Congress 31, and Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party one each.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 5, 2019 12:03:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/gian-chand-gupta-new-haryana-speaker/article29882067.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY