Gian Chand Gupta new Haryana Speaker

BJP MLA Gian Chand Gupta was unanimously elected Speaker of the Haryana Assembly on Monday.

The Panchkula MLA’s name was proposed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

In the Assembly election, Mr. Gupta defeated Congress’s Chander Mohan Bishnoi, the son of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

Earlier, Protem Speaker Raghubir Singh Kadian administered oath to Mr. Khattar, Mr. Chautala and other legislators.

In the 90-member Assembly, the strength of BJP is 40, its ally Jannayak Janta Party 10, Independents seven, Congress 31, and Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party one each.