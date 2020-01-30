Other States

George Fernandes’ political legacy is important in present context: Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar said the government, by allowing 100% FDI in defence, is imperilling the national security. Photo: File

‘The government has abolished 40 labour laws and brought labour codes in its place which are anti-labour. These codes in fact violate the International Labour Organisation convention.’

Addressing a function on the first death anniversary of socialist leader George Fernandes, NCP president Sharad Pawar said his ideas are more relevant today when the Narendra Modi government is adamant on diluting the labour laws and privatising national assets like the railways.

“The country is going through a dangerous time. George Fernandes’ ideas are far more relevant today when the government is allowing foreign direct investment in all sectors including defence, diluting the labour laws and privatising railways,” Mr. Pawar said.

He said the government by allowing 100% FDI in defence is imperilling the national security. “Thanks to their decisions, our country could face serious problems.”

He said the government has started the process of privatising the railways — trains and even many stations. “The government is bringing a policy to hand over stations to private players thereby handing over public assets to a few select people. This is when the common man will remember George,” he said.

Fernandes always stood for the interest of the common man, farmers and labourers. “The government has abolished 40 labour laws and brought labour codes in its place which are anti-labour. These codes in fact violate the International Labour Organisation convention,” Mr. Pawar said. He said if a person as politically alert as Fernandes was alive, these laws could not have been cleared.

