Gaurav Gogoi appointed AICC incharge of Tripura, Manipur

Congress president Sonia Gandhi late Monday appointed Gaurav Gogoi as All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) incharge of Tripura and Manipur, relieving Luizinho Faleiro of the post.
Faleiro continues to be the AICC general secretary incharge for other North eastern states.
His removal comes days after former Tripura Congress Chief Pradyot Debbarman resigned from the party writing to Gandhi against Faleiro.
According to a party statement, Gogoi will hold the new post “along with his current responsibilities as incharge of West Bengal and Andman and Nicobar Islands”.
Gogoi is a sitting MP from Kaliabor in Assam.
